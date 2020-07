WALTERS, Dorothy Jean:

12.4.1942 - 26.7.2019

Mum, Nanna Dot, Nanna Dot-com we miss you so much. What a hard 1st year it has been. What I would do just to hear your voice again, your laughter, your smile, your company. You are such an inspiration and role model. The world definitely needs more like you. Say hi to Dad, Paula, Ruth and Stan, and the rest of the family there. I'll be seeing you again.

All our love - Darren and Lisa.