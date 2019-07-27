WALTERS, Dorothy Jean:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, after a short illness, at Arohanui Hospice on Friday 26 July 2019, aged 77. Loved wife of the late Kevin. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Michelle; Stephen and Bronwyn; and Darren and Lisa. And a loved grand and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren. A service for Dorothy will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 30 July 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Walters family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 27, 2019