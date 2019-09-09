PILCHER, Dorothy Joan:
Passed away peacefully at �home surrounded by her family on Saturday 7 September 2019, �in Feilding, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Ron, loved mother and mother-in-law of Cherie and Craig, Scott and Katherine, Rachel and Antony, Rebecca and Martin. Loved Nana of Renee, Caleb, Liam, Matthew, Connor, Mitchell, Judah, Ella and Luka. Special thanks to Dr Anderson, the medical staff at oncology, and the Arohanui Hospice for your very much appreciated care of Dorothy. A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at Activate Church, 67 Stafford Street, Feilding, on Friday 13 September 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left at the Church.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 9, 2019