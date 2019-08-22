Dorothy PASSEY

    Marjory Marks
PASSEY,
Dorothy May (Dot):
Of Palmerston North (formerly of Pohangina Valley). Passed away peacefully at Radius Peppertree Rest Home, on Tuesday 20 August 2019, surrounded by her family. In her 96th year. Loved wife of the late Robert. Loved Mum of Janice, Graham and Christine, Richard and Vicky. Adored Grandma of her 6 grandchildren, and Great-Grandma of her 13 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Passey family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 23 August 2019 at 12.30pm. Followed by interment at Pohangina Cemetery, Kuku Road, Pohangina.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 22, 2019
