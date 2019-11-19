NIELSEN, Dorothy Anne:
Passed away peacefully in Wellington on Thursday 14th November, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Clare & Julian, Peter and Veronica. Loved grandmother of Ella, Madeline, Hazel, Lars and Otto. Messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington on Friday 22nd November at 1pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 19, 2019