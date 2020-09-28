GORDON,
Dorothy Joy (nee Missen):
Formerly of Taihape. Passed away peacefully at Bob Owens, Bethlehem, on September 26, 2020, in her 93rd year. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Hamish and Isobel, Fraser and Shona, Shona and David, Ross and Louisa, Fiona and Terry, Heughan and Carol. Adored by her 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. The kindness and compassion of the Bob Owens staff has been sincerely appreciated. Funeral details to follow. Communications to the Gordon family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 28, 2020