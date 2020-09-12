GORDON,
Dorothy Joan (Joan)
(née Marshall/Hockey):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 9 September 2020 at MetlifeCare Rest Home, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late David for 67 years. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Michael & Janette; Patricia & Ken; Dorothy & Noel; and Andrew & Gail. A loved grandmother to Matthew, Christopher, Jeffery; Carrigan, Rachel, Alison, Douglas, Daniel; Kathryn, Michelle, and Stephanie, and a loved great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. A service for Joan will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 15 September 2020 at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Gordon family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 12, 2020