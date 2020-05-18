COLLINS, Dorothy Jean:

1940-2020.

Passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at Atawhai Rest Home, Taradale, Napier. Loved daughter of the late Bill and Dorothy Collins (Havelock North). Loved sister of the late Bill (and Noelene), and David. Loved Aunty and Great Aunty of Chris and Naomi Collins, Geoff Collins (deceased), Kevin and Carol Collins, Fiona and Lance Lysaght and all of their children: Joel, Haley, and Shanan Collins; Leon, and Joshua Lysaght; Abi, Charlotte, Jonathan, and Dominic Collins. Heartfelt thanks to staff at Atawhai and to Dorothy's faithful friends from Kingston Community Church in Palmerston North, where a service for Dorothy will be held. After a life well-lived in service to her Lord in New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Zambia, Dorothy is now at rest in the House of the Lord. Messages to the 'Collins Family', c/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.





