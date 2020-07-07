BELL, Dorothy:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 4 July 2020, surrounded by family. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Much loved Mum of Carol and Olie, Ian and Nicole, and Jude and Mark. Loved Grandma of Jordan and Eva; Hayden and Fynn. Loved sister of Mary (Scotland). Dear friend of Chris, and the late Jenny. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Willard Home for their care of Dorothy, and to Jimmy and staff at Ward 29 at PN Hospital. Messages to the Bell Family, C/o 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Friends are invited to attend a service for Dorothy to be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Thursday 9 July 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 7, 2020