BELL, Dorothy May (Dorrie):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, aged 100 years. Loving wife of the late George Hector, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Donald (deceased), Bruce and Dorothy; Elaine and Pauline (Paula). Special Gran to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 30th November 2019, at 1.00pm, in the chapel of William Cotton & Sons, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, followed by a private ash interment.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 26, 2019