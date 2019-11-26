Dorothy BELL

Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Maunu Crematorium
Cemetery Road
Maunu
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 p.m.
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Feilding
View Map
Death Notice

BELL, Dorothy May (Dorrie):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, aged 100 years. Loving wife of the late George Hector, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Donald (deceased), Bruce and Dorothy; Elaine and Pauline (Paula). Special Gran to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 30th November 2019, at 1.00pm, in the chapel of William Cotton & Sons, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, followed by a private ash interment.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 26, 2019
