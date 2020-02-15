YATES, Doreen Gladys:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 13 February 2020 at Olive Tree. In her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of John and Sam, Lee and Louisa, Paul and Heather. Adored Nana of Ella, Gina, Thomas, Joel, Hope, Flyn, Harrison, Jack, Ben, and Sam. Loved sister of Christopher and the late Donald. Messages to the family may be sent to 23 Trinity Ave, Lower Hutt 5011.
"We will miss you Mum.
You will always be in
our hearts."
Friends are invited to attend a service for Doreen to be held at St Simon & St Jude Anglican Church, 11 Ouse St, Rongotea, on Tuesday 18 February 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 15, 2020