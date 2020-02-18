WEST, Doreen Helen Lucy:
Passed away peacefully after a long battle on Thursday 13 February 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie. Loved mother of Tania (deceased) and Nicola and respected mother-in-law of Kerry and Jason. Loved Narnee of Joshua, Corey, Ben and Alex and loved great-grandmother of Lily. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Radius Peppertree for their care of Doreen. According to Doreen's wishes a private interment at Mangatainoka Cemetery has taken place. Messages can be sent to Doreen's family at 63 Winchester Street, Ashhurst.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 18, 2020