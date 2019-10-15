Doreen ARCHER

Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Death Notice

ARCHER, Doreen Agnes:
On Sunday 13th October 2019, peacefully in the loving presence of her family. Dearly loved wife of the late John, treasured Mum of Dianne and John, Kenneth and Robyn, Graeme and Esmay. A cherished Nana to all her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation to Stroke Foundation, PO Box 143 Palmerston North 4440 would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to the Archer family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Doreen will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Thursday 17th October 2019, at 11am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 15, 2019
