Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen ALEXANDER. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 a.m. Cockburn Street Chapel cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd Kilbirnie View Map Death Notice



Margaret (nee Bottomley):

Doreen passed away peacefully with family by her side on 13th January 2020 at Te Hopai Hospital & Rest Home, Wellington. Aged 92 years. Loving wife of the late Robert (Bob). Adored sister and sister-in-law of Valerie, the late Walter, Geoff and May (UK). Niece to Alan Bottomley (Auckland). Caring mother and mother-in-law of Jane, Tim, Susan, Peter, Jo-Anne and Martin. Treasured by her grandchildren Sarah, James, Laree, Talia, Nick, Kirsten and great-grandchildren Gabriel and Jack. Grateful thanks to all those who have provided care to our mother over many years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Alexander family may be left in Doreen's tribute book at







ALEXANDER, DoreenMargaret (nee Bottomley):Doreen passed away peacefully with family by her side on 13th January 2020 at Te Hopai Hospital & Rest Home, Wellington. Aged 92 years. Loving wife of the late Robert (Bob). Adored sister and sister-in-law of Valerie, the late Walter, Geoff and May (UK). Niece to Alan Bottomley (Auckland). Caring mother and mother-in-law of Jane, Tim, Susan, Peter, Jo-Anne and Martin. Treasured by her grandchildren Sarah, James, Laree, Talia, Nick, Kirsten and great-grandchildren Gabriel and Jack. Grateful thanks to all those who have provided care to our mother over many years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Alexander family may be left in Doreen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Doreen will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 17th January 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers