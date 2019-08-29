Donna WOOLLASTON

Guest Book
  • "We are new to NZ, we saw Donna at the health centre she..."
    - Janet & Alan Frost
  • "will love and miss you always Donna xx you really meant a..."
    - poppy hobbs
  • "Donna always had time to have a few words with us at the..."
  • "I will never forget the support you gave me during my awful..."
    - Raye McDonnell
  • "Donna you were not only my doctor but I always thought of..."
    - Jan
Service Information
Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
063880452
Death Notice

WOOLLASTON,
Donna Louise:
We are devastated to have lost Donna, aged 46 years, taken too soon. Most loved and inspirational mum of Charlee Wood. Cherished daughter of Ava and the late John Woollaston. Favourite sister to Mark, Sue, and Carla. Awesome step-mum to Ben Wood. THE BEST AUNTY IN THE WORLD to Ciny, Sarah, Samantha, Chelsee, Kloe, Samuel, Warrick, and Matthew, and their children. Incredible friend to every other person who Donna loved like family. A celebration of Donna's life will be held in St. Mary's Church, Huia St, Taihape, on Saturday 31st August 2019 at 1.00pm.
Bennetts Taihape
Funeral Services
06 3880452
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 29, 2019
