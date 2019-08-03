Donna LEWER

Guest Book
  • "Such a sad loss xxxx"
    - Greg Paltridge
  • "My thoughts are with you Darren & your family at this..."
    - Jan Harris
  • "You had a wicked sense of humour Donna. Your bigger than..."
    - Pip and Shane Lewer
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

LEWER, Donna Marie:
3.11.66 - 31.7.2019
Passed away at home in Feilding. Darling wife to Darren. Precious angel Mum to Kristin, and Jack. Loved sister, daughter, Aunty to her extended family in NZ and Australia. A valiant battler at rest. All messages to the Lewer family, c/o 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Donna will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 6 August 2019 at 1:30pm. At Donna's request please wear bright clothes.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.