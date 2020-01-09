Donna ELLISON

Guest Book
  •  
    - Jo Locke
  • "Rest eternally Donna. It's been a pleasure knowing you"
    - Demilee Christensen
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss Donna was a nice girl and u..."
    - Garth Raikes
  • "Rest easy Donna thoughts to Porky and Whanau"
    - Donna Bird
  • "So sorry to hear the news. My thoughts are with you Porky..."
    - Jodi Hobbs
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

ELLISON, Donna Michelle:
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 7 January 2020, aged 53 years, surrounded by family and friends. Dearly loved wife of Owen (Porky) Ellison, and loved mother of Georgia Ellison. All messages to the Ellison family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service for Donna will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 11 January 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 9, 2020
