ELLISON, Donna Michelle:
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 7 January 2020, aged 53 years, surrounded by family and friends. Dearly loved wife of Owen (Porky) Ellison, and loved mother of Georgia Ellison. All messages to the Ellison family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service for Donna will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 11 January 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 9, 2020