TAYLOR, Donald Hargrave:
Regt. No. 458577, SGT, WWII, NZASC. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 22 July 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margery, and the late Mavis. Loved father of Douglas, Garth, the late Bryce, and Pamela. A much loved Grandad and Great-grandad. All messages to the Taylor family, c/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Donald will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden St, Feilding, on Tuesday 30 July 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery, Lethbridge Road, Feilding.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 24, 2019