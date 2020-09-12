Donald SNEDDON

Death Notice

SNEDDON, Donald (Danny):
Went to sleep peacefully at Ultimate Care Aroha on Thursday 10 September 2020, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of the late Norma for 41 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Paul (dec); John & Lianne; and Karen (Christchurch). And a loved grandfather to Heather, David, Stefanie, and Ashley. A service for Don will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 16th September 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Sneddon family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 12, 2020
