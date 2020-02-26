FORDYCE,
Donald Wayne (Don):
On Saturday 22nd February 2020, suddenly but peacefully at his home. Aged 55. Adored husband and best friend of Bridget. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Matthew and Florence, Daniel, Bradley and Natalia. Devoted son of Jim and Hazel. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jen and Trudy, Robert and Christina, Richard and Bianca, Jason and Trudy, and Simon, and uncle of Ben, Brady, Dion and Braydon. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. John, which may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to Mrs B. Fordyce, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 28th February 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020