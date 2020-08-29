BACON, Donald Frederick
(Don): Professor Emeritus
Of Palmerston North. On Friday 28th August 2020 peacefully at Summerset on Summerhill. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Flo. Loved father and father-in-law of Jennie and Derek Woodfield, Mark and Emma, Emily and Marilyn. Loved Grandad of Ethan and Zoe; Gina and Tui. A special thankyou to the Nurses and staff at Summerset on Summerhill for their thoughtfulness and care of Don. Messages to the Bacon family, c/-PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A Service to celebrate Don's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 2nd September 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020