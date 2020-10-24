Dianne OSMAN

Departed from us at 1pm on Sunday, 18th October 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved wife of Ray, for 54 years, and mother of Grant (Canada), Susan and Mark (deceased Nov. 1998), Nan to Kaylin and Marko (Canada), and survived by her twin brother David. We wish to recognise and thank the medical staff, particularly Hospice Taranaki for their compassionate care, which allowed Dia to remain at home with family. A small private service was held on Thursday, 22 October 2020, in New Plymouth, messages etc to 4 Lantana Place, Bell Block, New Plymouth 4312. Should anybody wish, a donation to Hospice Taranaki in Dianne's name would be appreciated.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 24, 2020
