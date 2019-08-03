CLAPPERTON, Diane Judith
(nee Fothergill):
Of Palmerston North (formerly of Wanganui). Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Tuesday 23 July 2019 in the arms of her beloved family. Precious 'Mumma' of Janine, Darren, Kim, and Michael. Much loved 'Nana' of Alana, and Caitlin. Loved 'Nanny' to Jorja, and Jessie. Loved sister of Brian, Gary, and Sue. So loved by many friends and neighbours.
'At peace now Mumma.
You fought such
a brave battle, fly free.
You will be greatly missed.'
Any donations to Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated. In accordance with Mum's wishes, a private family service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 3, 2019