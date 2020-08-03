STRONG, Desmond Garth:
Tragically as a result of an accident, on Thursday 30th July 2020. Aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Loved father of Michael and Maureen, Lynne and Evan Kroll, Julie and Wayne Blumers. Loved Pop of Andrea and Grant, Mitchell and Michael, and Michael and Maureen's children and grandchildren. Loved great- grand Pop of Teyla. Messages to the family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, 4441. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Des will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 5th August 2020, at 1pm. To view the livestream please email [email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 3, 2020