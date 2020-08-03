Desmond STRONG

Guest Book
  • "Lorraine our thoughts and sympathy are with you and the..."
  • "So sorry Lorraine an family with sad loss of Des an your..."
    - Dorothy Northcott
  • "Our thoughts are with you Lorraine and the family at this..."
  • "Lorraine and family.Sorry to hear about your loss of a..."
  • "to Lorraine and family. Thinking of you in your sad loss."
    - Angela Reisima
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

STRONG, Desmond Garth:
Tragically as a result of an accident, on Thursday 30th July 2020. Aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Loved father of Michael and Maureen, Lynne and Evan Kroll, Julie and Wayne Blumers. Loved Pop of Andrea and Grant, Mitchell and Michael, and Michael and Maureen's children and grandchildren. Loved great- grand Pop of Teyla. Messages to the family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, 4441. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Des will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 5th August 2020, at 1pm. To view the livestream please email [email protected]

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.