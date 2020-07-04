LIDDINGTON,
Desmond Samuel (Des):
Anne and family wish to sincerely thank everyone for their love, care and support before and during the time of Des's passing. The phone calls, cards, flowers, baking and visits meant such a lot to us. We would also like to thank all the staff and volunteers at Arohanui Hospice who cared for both Des and Anne despite lockdown conditions. Thank you to all those who attended Des's funeral and all those who played a part in it. Please accept this as our personal thanks. May God bless you all.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 4, 2020