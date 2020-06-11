LIDDINGTON,
Desmond Samuel (Des):
Of Woodville, on Monday 8th June 2020, at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne, father to Delwyn, and Grandad to Jamie, Ben, Isaiah, Ezra, Micah, and Malachi and 5 great-grandchildren. Messages to Mrs A. Liddington, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. Des' farewell service will be held in the Woodville Old Folks Hall, McLean Street, Woodville, on Monday 15th June 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Woodville Lawn Cemetery.
Monarch Funeral Home
(06) 3766662 Pahiatua
