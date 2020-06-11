Desmond LIDDINGTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Desmond LIDDINGTON.
Service Information
Monarch Funeral Home
21 Dawson St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063766662
Service
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Woodville Old Folks Hall
McLean Street
Woodville
View Map
Death Notice

LIDDINGTON,
Desmond Samuel (Des):
Of Woodville, on Monday 8th June 2020, at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne, father to Delwyn, and Grandad to Jamie, Ben, Isaiah, Ezra, Micah, and Malachi and 5 great-grandchildren. Messages to Mrs A. Liddington, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. Des' farewell service will be held in the Woodville Old Folks Hall, McLean Street, Woodville, on Monday 15th June 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Woodville Lawn Cemetery.
Monarch Funeral Home
(06) 3766662 Pahiatua
Published in Manawatu Standard from June 11 to June 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.