HAMBLING,
Desmond (Des):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th May 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Nellie (Nell) for 49 happy years. Loved and adored Dad of Maree. A special brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Des was a respected friend to many over his 90 years, through his love of Rugby, Cricket, Racing and his life membership of Kia Toa Rugby Club. A very big thank you to all the wonderful staff at Metlifecare Palmerston North. A special thankyou to Doctor Steven Zambazos and staff for their care and friendship over many years. As Des wished, a private graveside service has been held at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery. All messages to the Hambling Family, 105 Clyde Crescent, Palmerston North 4414.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 20, 2020