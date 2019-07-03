KETT, Desiree Mary (Des):
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Olive Tree Rest Home, on Sunday 30 June 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late James. Loved Mum of Jamie (dec) and Krissie, David and Christine, Barbara and Craig Wickes, Sarah and Andrew Daubney. Adored Nana of Darren, Nathan; Samantha, Nicole; Brittany, Frazer; Jordan, and Fletcher. Treasured Great-Nana of Harrison, and Ky. Loved by her extended family. Messages to the Kett Family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Red Cross, and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A special thanks to the nursing staff at Olive Tree Rest Home, for their care and compassion of Des. A service for Des will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 4 July 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 3, 2019