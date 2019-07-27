Van Der ZWAN,
Elizabeth Bennett (Betty)
(nee Jarvie):
On Saturday 20 July 2019, peacefully at Chiswick Park Rest Home. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of Albert (deceased), loved sister of Bill Jarvie (deceased) and Rina Jarvie (deceased), loved mother of Tony and Jane, John and Tanya, and David and Claire, loved grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 14. A special mention to staff of Chiswick Park Lifecare for their attentive and loving care of Betty. At the request of the family a private service has been held. Any messages to Van Der Zwan family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 27, 2019