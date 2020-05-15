VRIENS-van der EERDEN,
Petronella Maria Joesepha
(Nellie):
Formerly of Longburn. On Monday 11 May 2020 (peacefully) at Olive Tree Rest Home, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Pieter. Treasured Mum of John and Patrick; much loved mother-in-law of Gaylene. Cherished Oma of Olivia. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Frances and Harry.
"Rest In Peace"
Due to current restrictions, Requiem Mass will be privately celebrated for Nellie on Monday 18 May 2020, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 15, 2020