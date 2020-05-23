TERRY, Dennis Fairbrother:

14.03.1940 - 23.05.2017

The moment you left me,my heart split in two,

One side filled with memories, the other side with you.

I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep,

And take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.

Remembering you is easy, I do it every day,

But missing you is a heartache that nevergoes away.

I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain,

You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same.

Love from all the family



