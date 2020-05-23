TERRY, Dennis Fairbrother:
14.03.1940 - 23.05.2017
The moment you left me,my heart split in two,
One side filled with memories, the other side with you.
I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep,
And take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.
Remembering you is easy, I do it every day,
But missing you is a heartache that nevergoes away.
I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain,
You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same.
Love from all the family
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 23, 2020