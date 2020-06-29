Dennis SIEVERTS

Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Death Notice

SIEVERTS,
Dennis Maxwell (Farmer):
Passed away peacefully on 27 June 2020, aged 78. Dennis will be remembered for his love of farming, his cows, kindness, determination, integrity and his many achievements over the years.
He will be forever and sadly missed by all.
A service for Dennis to celebrate his life will be held at 10.00am on Thursday 2 July at the Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North.
Rest in peace Dennis,
your work is done.
Close the gate and leave
your boots by the door.

Published in Manawatu Standard from June 29 to July 1, 2020
