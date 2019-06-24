KELLY, Dennis Roy:
On 22 June 2019, peacefully at Oaklands Rest Home, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Glenice, cherished dad of Derryn and Phil, Michael and Susan, Lianne and Wayne. Greatly loved poppa to his seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Dennis's life, will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, cnr 5th Ave and Cameron Rd, Tauranga, on Tuesday 25 June, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Communication to the Kelly Family, c/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3140.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 24, 2019