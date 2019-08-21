EVANS,
Denise Anne (nee Sherriff):
Of Hunterville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Monday 19 August 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Don for 60 years. Adored Mum of Catherine Marden, Robin Oram, and Donna Harold. Special "Nana on the farm" to Thomas, and Daniel; Laura, and Fraser; Phillipa, and Thaddeus; and her great-grandchildren. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Lyn and Bob Meredith, Jill Bartrum, Roger and Karen Sherriff, Diane and Bruce Osborne. Messages c/- Mr D. Evans, RD 5, Hunterville 4785. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, 36A Bruce Street, Hunterville 4730, would be very much appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. A service to celebrate Denise's life will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 46 Paraekaretu Street, Hunterville, on Saturday 24 August 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 21, 2019