BRUNSKILL,
Denise Margaret:
Of Palmerston North. On Wednesday, July 24th, 2019, (Peacefully) at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Chris, much loved Mum of Grant and Irina, cherished Nan of Sophie and Lucy, loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Linda Burr. A much loved friend, cousin and Auntie.
"Will always be in our hearts"
Messages to Mr C Brunskill, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Denise's request a private service and cremation has been held. A farewell walk with Denise will be held on Sunday 25th August 2019, at 9.00am, starting from the new He Ara Kotahi bridge, off Dittmer Drive.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 3, 2019