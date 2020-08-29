BARBARICH,
Denise Rangianewa:
16.11.1964 - 19.08.2020
Mother of Cheleigh-Jo Butler-Munro and mother-in-law of Taki Butler-Munro. Beloved eldest daughter of Laura Katene and the late Morris Barbarich. Adored step-daughter to Willums Katene. Treasured Tuakana to Sally, Damita, and Freda. From our arms, we send you to Destry and Edward. Cherished sister to Shelley, Sandra, Haley, Robin, and Hayden. From our arms, we send you to Dad. He pirangi nõ mãtou te whãnau pani te tuku mihi ki te tini tãngata i tae a tinana mai ki te tuku i te rau o te aroha ki ta tãtou Mãreikura a Denise. Mõkori anõ kia mihia ki te haukãinga Aunty Pep me tõna whãnau pani i tenei wã o te pouri. E kore te aroha e motukia mã koutou. E rere ngã kupu o te ngãkau kia koutou i tae mai i tawhiti nui. Tenei ka mihi ake ki a koutou. õtira te whãnau e noho rãhui nei ki Ahitereiria me Tãmaki Makaurau. I rongo mãtou i te wairua me te aroha i rere mai ki tõ tãtou taonga. Ka mihi ake kia koutou. E rere to wairua ki ngã hau o Tawhirimatea.
''So close thine eyes in peace and sleep secure.
No sleep as sweet as thine, no rest so sure.'' Mummy
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 29, 2020