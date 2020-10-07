PERENARA,
Denis Rex Michael:
5.2.1946 - 6.10.2020
Cherished son to the late Charles Werahiko & Anne Cecelia (nee Petersen). Loved Dad to Janita & Manaaki. Dearly loved brother to Coral, Henry (R.I.P), George (R.I.P), Chris (R.I.P), Janice (R.I.P), Aorewa (R.I.P) and Robyn. Loved brother-in-law to Roy (R.I.P), Ani (R.I.P), Paul (R.I.P), Dean and Maureen (R.I.P). Cherished PAPA to all his Mokopuna all over the Whare. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews, loved cousin to many and loved friend to all. Rex will lay in state at Ngati Tukorehe Marae, from 4.00pm, on Wednesday 7th October. A celebration of Rex's life will be held at Ngati Tukorehe Marae, on Friday 9th October, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Te Rau O Te Aroha Urupa.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020