BODY, Denis Roger:
(Scientist)
Passed away peacefully on 19th October 2020, at Palmerston Manor, aged 83 years, after a period of illness. A much loved husband of Jenny, father and father-in-law of Derek, Nick and Sarah. Dearly loved grandad of David and Rachel. Brother to Kevin and Wayne. He was a caring husband and father, and a good Christian role model to all. A special thank you to good friend Judy and the caring staff at Palmerston Manor. There will be a funeral at 11.00am, Friday 23rd October, at The Lychway, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 21, 2020