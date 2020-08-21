Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(Dayal):

Moved to New Zealand from India in 1990. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 15 August 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Bhanuben. Much loved Dad of Jagdish and Navnita, Hasmukh and Urmilla, Sheila and Ashok, Bharti and Ashvin. A treasured Grandad and Great-Grandad. Cherished by many extended family and friends. Messages to the Patel family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Broadview Lifecare for their amazing care of Dayal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers Whanganui Inc, 136 Victoria Avenue, Whanganui 4500. A service to celebrate Dayal's life will be held on Tuesday 25 August 2020. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, attendance will be by invitation only.



NZIFH



Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 21, 2020

