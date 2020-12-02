Dayabhai RAVJI

RAVJI, Dayabhai:
In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather and also fondly remembered as Bapujee and Momata, who passed away 22 years ago today.
"Today recalls the memory of a loved one gone to rest,
And those who think of Dad today are those who loved him best.
The flowers we lay upon Dad's grave may wither and decay,
But the love for Dad, who lies beneath, will never fade away."
Fondly remembered by Sarla and the late Ashok, Rajesh, Jayesh and Arun.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 2, 2020
