WRIGLEY, David:

After an illness, David passed away in Auckland. He will be missed by all family and friends. His quirky cartoons and pictures – he enjoyed the Free Life and his memory will live on with us all. No Funeral as per his wishes. Anyone who would like to see his latest art works, which dealt with his illness, he has an exhibition coming up; see Snails Gallery, Taonui Street, Palmerston North, they are on Facebook or message them for info. Thank you to all that helped David and were his friends over the years.



