WINMILL, David Henry:
(Of Marton). Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Manor Rest Home Feilding surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 7th, 2020. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Annette. Loved Dad of Stephen (dec), and Russell and Diane. Adored Grandad of Jessie, and Luke. In lieu of flowers a donation made to Arohanui Hospice will be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel entrance. Messages to the Winmill family may be sent C/- 18 Morris St, Marton. A service for David will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris St, Marton on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 9, 2020