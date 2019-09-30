WILLIAMS,
David Murray (Dave):
Loved husband of Joan. Treasured and adored by Sally, Geoff, Ali, Tyler, Jennie, Jack, Samantha, Judy, Blake, Breanna, Jessica, Tahlia and Monique. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, or The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Dave at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 30, 2019