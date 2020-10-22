SMITH, David Allen:
Died peacefully on 18 October 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital, just shy of his 85th birthday. Husband of Joan for 63 years. Dad to Sharon (Whanganui), Deborah and Shane, and Warren (Auckland). Grandad to his 5 grandchildren and Great-grandad to 1.
Finally at rest.
All messages to the Smith Family, c/- Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In accordance with David's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 22, 2020