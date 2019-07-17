SMEATON, David:
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Wanganui and Nottingham, England. On Monday 15th July 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Gladys. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Alan, Susan and Peter Martin. Much loved Gok-Gok of Harriette. Loved brother-in-law of Ruth and her family. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to All Saints Church, which may be left in the foyer. Messages to Mrs G. Smeaton, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for David will be held in All Saints' Community Centre, 338 Church St, Palmerston North, on Friday 19th July 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 17, 2019