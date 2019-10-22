David RYAN

RYAN,
David William (Spud):
(Formerly of Feilding and Palmerston North). On October 18, 2019, passed away in Christchurch, aged 64 years. Son of the late John and Nola Ryan (Feilding), big brother of Colleen, Margaret (Erina), Peter, and Bill. Uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Messages may be addressed to the Ryan Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At David's request a memorial gathering will be held at 78 Paparoa Street, Papanui, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 24, at 4.30pm. A get-together will be held in the Manawatu, time and date to be advised.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 22, 2019
