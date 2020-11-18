RICHARDSON,
David Charles:
On 17th November 2020, (peacefully) at Whanganui Hospital. Aged 56 years. Loved son of Pam and Charlie (both deceased). Loved brother of Janice and Susan. Uncle to Samantha, Sabrina, and Shayne. All messages to the Richardson family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or can be left on David's Tribute page at
https://www.robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals
A Service for David will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 23rd November 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 18, 2020