David RICHARDSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David RICHARDSON.
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

RICHARDSON,
David Charles:
On 17th November 2020, (peacefully) at Whanganui Hospital. Aged 56 years. Loved son of Pam and Charlie (both deceased). Loved brother of Janice and Susan. Uncle to Samantha, Sabrina, and Shayne. All messages to the Richardson family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or can be left on David's Tribute page at
https://www.robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals
A Service for David will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 23rd November 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.