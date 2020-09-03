PAUL, David:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 31 August 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital. Loved husband of Janet. Cherished father of Michelle, Arron and Vienna. Adored grandfather of Renee, Tirina, Jazsmin, Wiremu, Julian, Andre, Reihana, Samuel, Kyran and Casey. Loving great-grandfather of Aila-Mei and Makenna. David will rest at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Vienna and James, 106 Kelvin Grove Road, until his service which is to be held at their house on Friday 4 September at 10.00am and will be followed by a private family cremation. Due to COVID-19 Level 2 restrictions please contact one of the whanau so they can monitor numbers and keep us all safe during this time.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 3, 2020