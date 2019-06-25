David PARSONSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David PARSONSON.
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home ltd.
280 Kimbolton Rd
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063233700
Death Notice

PARSONSON, David John:
Of Halcombe. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, in the presence of his family. Aged 78 years. Loved husband of Barbara. Loved dad of Michael and Lee-Ann, and Gillian and Scott, and proud grandad of Scarlett, Charlie; and Ben. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jenny and Adrian, and Pauline (Biddy) (deceased) and John, and their families. Messages to the Parsonson family C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349 Palmerston North would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of David's life at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Friday 28 June 2019, at 2.00pm.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.