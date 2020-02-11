MOFFITT,
David Richard (Dave):
Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice surrounded by family on Sunday, February 9th 2020. Aged 70 years. Much loved husband and friend of Liz for over 50 years. Loved Dad of Brad and Elissa, Darrin and Megan, Tania and Aaron, and Chris. Father-in-law of Rhys. Awesome Grandad to Danielle, Levi; Bridie, Kirsten, Becky; Jayden, and Liam. In lieu of flowers donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Dave at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding on Friday, February 14th 2020 at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 11, 2020